1 dead, several injured in Fort Worth block party shooting

One person died, and several others were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July block party in Fort Worth.

Police got a call about the shooting on Castleman Street near Highway 287 in southeast Fort Worth around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses said they were attending a block party when gunfire erupted.

Some thought it was just fireworks until they saw those who were shot.

"It was a couple of people injured there on the yard like this right here on the street injured. One of them not really moving," said Bobby Warner, who lives in the neighborhood. "We were just trying to enjoy the Fourth. It’s supposed to be a good day."

Featured article

Homicide detectives are still working to confirm the details of what happened and how many people were shot.

Multiple victims were taken to the hospital. At least one person died from their injuries.

There’s no word yet on a motive for the shooting.