Fort Worth approves $2.79B budget

By
Published  September 18, 2024 9:57pm CDT
Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - The City of Fort Worth approved a $2.79 billion budget on Wednesday.

The budget includes pay raises for first responders and minimum wage city employees.

It also includes bringing MedStar ambulances in as a city service.

$10 million will be used for road maintenance.

The tax rate will remain the same for Fort Worth homeowners at a little more than 67 cents per 100 dollars of property value.

Most Fort Worth residents will see their property taxes increase due to rising property values.

To keep the tax rate flat, the council cut unfilled job positions and scaled back a neighborhood revitalization program.