Fort Worth animal shelter pets receive special Thanksgiving meal 

article

The animals at the Fort Worth animal shelter weren't left out of the Thanksgiving festivities.

More than 300 dogs received a special meal complete with turkey, green beans, pumpkin and mashed potatoes. The event got an extra treat to top it off.

The feline friends got a formulated meal named "Thanksgiving Day Dinner."

The shelter says it was made possible by Fort Worth residents responding to an amazon wish list.

"These animals don't have homes and so they're not going to get to enjoy Thanksgiving unless we do it for them,” said Tony Hiller, with the shelter.

The Fort Worth animal shelter says it’s trying to find the animals homes by Christmas to avoid hitting capacity.

Advertisement

Right now, all adoption fees are waived.