6-year-old drowns at Fort Worth babysitter's house

A young boy died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Fort Worth.

It happened on Tuesday evening at the child's babysitter's home on Westgate Drive, which is in northwest Fort Worth.

Police said the 6-year-old child was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital. He did not survive.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 6-year-old Andrew Skinner.

FOX 4 spoke to the mother of the boy, Carla Skinner. Skinner said her two young children had been going to the babysitter she found on social media for about a week.

While she is grieving, Skinner says she forgives the couple who was watching her son and is praying for the babysitter.

"It's just a tragic accident," Skinner said. "Should the care have been amped up more? Absolutely. Should they have watched Drew more? Absolutely. He was quick. I have safety handles on my door."

Skinner says she connected with the babysitter through her profession of doing hair. The children would come to the house after school on days she had to work.

Skinner said her son was autistic, was quick to open doors and was fascinated by water.

The man who was helping watch the children told the mother that her son had been playing with the doggy door last week.

"He really didn't play with other children, but he was getting there. He enjoyed playing with the other children and the free time with his tablet yet," Skinner recalled.

We don't know if any charges will be filed.

Skinner doesn't regret connecting with the babysitter.

Her message to parents is if you send your child with special needs to be in the care of others, make sure that caregiver has precautions in place.