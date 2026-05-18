Forney shooting leaves teen injured; 16-year-old suspect in custody

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The Brief A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting another teenager in the face Sunday night in a Forney neighborhood. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, while the suspect is being held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The motive for the shooting remains unknown as the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation.



A 16-year-old is facing charges for allegedly shooting another 16-year-old in Forney.

What we know:

According to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday in the 2000 block of Pine Stone Lane.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old male who had been shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital.

Another 16-year-old male was taken into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in a juvenile detention center.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office did not release any information about the motive for the shooting or the events leading up to it.

There’s no word on the victim’s current medical condition, although the sheriff’s office did say he is stable.

The juvenile suspect’s name won’t be released because he is a minor.