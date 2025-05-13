Forney Police arrest 2 adults, 2 juveniles accused of stealing 2 cars, leading police on a chase

article

The Brief Forney Police were called to a burglary in progress around 3 a.m. on May 13. Officers found the suspects as they were getting out of a stolen vehicle and into another one. The suspects drove off in the stolen vehicle and led police on a chase that ended in a crash.



Officials with the Forney Police Department say two adults and two juveniles were arrested early Wednesday morning after officers were called to a burglary in progress.

Vehicle burglary leads to police chase

What we know:

Officers were called to the area near the Gateway Oaks Apartments around 3 a.m. for a burglary in progress. A witness told police four males were seen breaking into a vehicle, according to police.

Officers found the four males as they were getting out of one stolen vehicle and into another. Police say all four got into the vehicle and led police on a chase.

The chase ended with a crash in the 100 block of West US Hwy. 80 in Forney. Police say there were no injuries in the crash.

Two of the suspects were arrested when the vehicle crashed and the other two ran from the scene into the Skyline neighborhood.

The two who ran were eventually caught and arrested after the Forney Drone Team and the Terrell Police K9 Blaze came in to help find the suspects.

Two of the suspects are juveniles and were taken to County Juvenile Detention facilities.

The two stolen vehicles were recovered. Police say one was stolen from the Grayhawk neighborhood and the other was stolen from Gateway Oaks Apartments.

Police say at least one of the suspects is a Forney resident.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the identities of the suspects arrested.