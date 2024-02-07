Forney murder suspects arrested for 'targeted attack,' police say

A man and a woman are charged with murder for what Forney police are calling a "pre-meditated targeted attack."

Deaundre Walker and Mayra Lara have been charged with murder and possession of a controlled substance.

Deaundre Walker (Left) and Mayra Lara (Right)

Forney police say the killing happened at the Summer Haven Mobile Home Park and RV on Monday morning.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was found shot in a driveway.

Forney SWAT teams served a search warrant at Walker's residence on Rosy Finch Drive in Kaufman County.

Police say they found 240 grams of narcotics inside.

Forney police say Mesquite Police K-9 officers, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and the Kaufman County Street Crimes Task Force helped with the investigation and arrest of the suspects.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.