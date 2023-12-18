Forney shooting leaves 2 dead including suspect

Police in Arlington and Forney are working together to investigate a shooting that left two people dead.

Forney police said they got a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday about the shooting at a home on Mandarin Street, which is in a new development behind Forney High School.

When officers got there, they found a woman in the garage with fatal gunshot wounds. Her name has not yet been released.

They also found evidence that the shooting suspect fled the scene after also being shot.

Forney police shared information about the case with other local police departments. A short time later, they got a call about a gunshot victim who was found dead in Arlington. That person has not yet been identified.

Detectives do believe the two cases are connected.

There’s no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

Police haven’t said if the shooting was random or if the two people knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Forney Police Department.