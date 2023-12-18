Expand / Collapse search

Forney shooting leaves 2 dead including suspect

By
Published 
Forney
FOX 4

FOX 4 All Day: Dec. 18, 2023

Dallas-Fort Worth news headlines and the weather forecast for December 18, 2023, including an alleged drunken driver who police say drove 40 miles with a dead pedestrian in his car, a train crash in Aledo, Southwest Airlines gets fined for its 2022 holiday disaster and a record-breaking drone show.

FORNEY, Texas - Police in Arlington and Forney are working together to investigate a shooting that left two people dead.

Forney police said they got a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday about the shooting at a home on Mandarin Street, which is in a new development behind Forney High School.

When officers got there, they found a woman in the garage with fatal gunshot wounds. Her name has not yet been released.

They also found evidence that the shooting suspect fled the scene after also being shot.

Forney police shared information about the case with other local police departments. A short time later, they got a call about a gunshot victim who was found dead in Arlington. That person has not yet been identified.

Detectives do believe the two cases are connected.

Featured

Man found with dead pedestrian in car after crash, White Settlement police say
article

Man found with dead pedestrian in car after crash, White Settlement police say

A man is in custody after police said he struck a pedestrian Saturday night and then drove to a White Settlement restaurant parking lot with the dead pedestrian in his passenger seat after the body went through the front windshield.

There’s no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

Police haven’t said if the shooting was random or if the two people knew each other.    

Anyone with information is asked to call the Forney Police Department.