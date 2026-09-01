Forney man arrested on child sexual assault charges after missing New Braunfels teen found safe

article

The Brief Authorities safely recovered a missing juvenile girl in Kaufman County and arrested an 18-year-old Forney man following a weeks-long search. Investigators used social media warrants and surveillance footage to trace the victim to Blake Teel, who met the teenager online. Teal faces charges of sexual assault of a child and harboring a runaway, while the investigation remains ongoing.



Authorities have safely recovered a missing juvenile girl in Kaufman County and arrested an 18-year-old Forney man on felony charges following a weeks-long search, officials announced Monday.

Missing Texas Teen Found Safe

Blake D. Teel, 18, was taken into custody Aug. 31 by Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office investigators and agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division. Teel was booked into the Kaufman County Adult Detention Center, where he awaits extradition to Guadalupe County on warrants for sexual assault of a child and harboring a runaway.

The backstory:

The investigation began July 22 after deputies responded to a report of a missing runaway in the 100 block of Hancock Lane in New Braunfels. Family members reported the teenager had disappeared overnight after recently meeting an adult male online.

Using subpoenas and search warrants for social media accounts, investigators identified Teel as the suspect. Surveillance video later captured Teel and the victim together at a New Braunfels pawn shop several days after her disappearance, prompting investigators to secure the felony arrest warrants.

Law enforcement officers located both Teel and the juvenile in Kaufman County on Monday. The girl has since been safely reunited with her family.

What they're saying:

"This case is a sobering reminder of the dangers our children can face online," Guadalupe County Sheriff Joshua Ray said in a statement. "Predators who exploit and prey on our kids will be found, and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I’m proud of the tireless work our investigators put into bringing this young lady home safely."

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.