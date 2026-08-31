Former TCU safety linked to locker room assault turns himself in to police

The Brief 21-year-old Jacob Fields, who was a member of the TCU Horned Frogs football team until earlier in August, turned himself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. Fields was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after a reported altercation in the TCU locker room on Aug. 13, leading to his dismissal from the program. Without Fields, TCU lost their opening game of the 2026 college football season to North Carolina, falling 15-10 in the game played in Dublin, Ireland.



An ex-TCU football player is now facing aggravated assault charges related to an Aug. 13 locker room altercation that led to his dismissal from the program.

Jacob Fields arrested

Jacob Fields, 21 (Tarrant County Jail)

What we know:

21-year-old Jacob Fields turned himself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, Aug. 30.

He was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The backstory:

Fields was charged in connection to an Aug. 13 incident within the TCU football locker room.

A heavily-redacted incident report characterized the altercation as an aggravated assault involving hands, feet, and fists.

The report states officers advised the victim to make contact with TCUPD for a more comprehensive investigation and possible filing of charges.

PALO ALTO, CA - AUGUST 30: A detail view of a football helmet of the TCU Horned Frogs on the sidelines at Stanford Stadium during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal on August 30, 2024 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Califor Expand

The names of the suspect and victim in the incident were not listed in the report, but the Athletic later reported that Fields was the suspect, and wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma later identified himself as the victim in a social media post.

Fields was dismissed from the team on Aug. 18, five days after the incident, for what TCU called a "violation of team rules."

He had transferred to TCU from Louisiana Tech during the 2025-26 college football offseason, and was expected to be a big part of the Horned Frogs' defense after being named the co-Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.

Big picture view:

On the gridiron, TCU football lost their first game of the season on Saturday. The Horned Frogs fell 15-10 to the North Carolina Tar Heels in Dublin, Ireland, in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Ezukanma, who was identified as the victim in the locker room incident, did not play in the game.

Dublin , Ireland - 29 August 2026; TCU quarterback Jaden Craig #1 during the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic match between TCU and North Carolina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"My athletes and I understand the difference between right and wrong. We believe in drawing a hard line, standing up for yourself, and standing for something—because if you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything. I stand with Jacob, and I will not waver," Philip Miller, a PM3 Sports agent who represents Fields, said in a statement.

Read Miller's full statement below.

What's next:

Fields posted bail and has been released from the Tarrant County Jail.