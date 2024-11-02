Forney man allegedly provided alcohol to minors before sexual assault

article

A Forney man has been charged after allegedly providing alcohol to minors before sexually assaulting one of them.

Steven Wright has been charged with sexual assault of a minor.

Police say Wright allegedly gave alcohol to the minors on Oct. 27, which led to the sexual assault of the victim.

A search warrant was also served at a residence on Rosewood Lane in Forney to gather evidence.

Forney investigators believe there may be more victims tied to Wright.

They are asking anyone with information about similar incidents to call police.