Forney ISD board meets as state investigates Crosby Elementary misconduct, teacher name change

The Brief Forney ISD has removed a teacher, several aides, and a principal from Crosby Elementary following undisclosed misconduct allegations. The teacher allegedly used a legal name change to pass background checks, obscuring previous criminal charges of which he was acquitted. The specific nature of the misconduct remains unknown, though the TEA, DFPS, and district police are currently investigating the matter.



The Forney Independent School District board met on Monday night for the first time since removing a teacher, several aides and an elementary school principal amid misconduct allegations, but district officials provided few new details to the public.

Investigation into Crosby Elementary misconduct

What we know:

The district has not disclosed the specific nature of the allegations.

In a letter to parents, officials said a teacher at Crosby Elementary School was immediately removed after the claims were reported.

District officials declined to say when the allegations were reported or what they involved but have confirmed that multiple aides were also removed from campus and that the school’s principal is no longer employed by the district.

Background check concerns and legal name change

Dig deeper:

According to the district, the teacher was hired in 2025 and passed the required background while being certified by the Texas Education Agency.

However, an internal investigation later found the teacher had legally changed his name before being hired. Under his previous name, he had faced criminal charges but was acquitted.

Local leaders call for Texas AG involvement

Local perspective:

The case has drawn attention from local leaders as Forney City Councilman James Traylor said he has asked the Texas Attorney General’s office to investigate how the teacher was hired.

"And whenever I heard there was a legal name change, I had never heard of this, and immediately my mind went to somebody who's trying to hide something. Why would a grown adult go and change their name to maintain their process? It does not seem reasonable to me. So yes, to answer your question. I've never heard of it, and it sounds highly suspect," said Traylor.

Traylor said he has received calls from concerned parents and plans to bring the issue up at a future city council meeting.

TEA reviewing Forney ISD case

Big picture view:

The Texas Education Agency confirmed it is conducting a formal review. The Department of Family and Protective Services said it is also investigating after being contacted by the district. Findings from that investigation will be shared with the school board and the TEA.

Forney ISD police are also involved.

What's next:

The district has not identified the employee, and The Associated Press is not naming him because he has not been formally charged.

The school board held a closed session before its public meeting to discuss personnel matters and possible sanctions related to educator certification, but it is unclear whether any action was taken, as the district does not livestream meetings and the media were asked to leave school property during reporting.