Former Texas assistant band director had relationship with minor student, feds say

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The Brief A former Shallowater ISD assistant band director is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor high school student. Joseph Macauley Gonzalez, 27, was indicted on federal enticement of a minor charges. Gonzalez is accused of asking the girl to send him nude photos and videos.



A former assistant band director at a West Texas school district is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor high school student.

Joseph Macauley Gonzalez, 27, was indicted on federal enticement of a minor charges. The U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas said Gonzalez is a former assistant band director for Shallowater ISD.

What we know:

Officials said Gonzalez started to develop a relationship in 2023 with a girl under the age of 17 using a school-approved app to exchange messages with the student.

Then, in the summer of 2025, Gonzalez obtained the girl's cell phone number and started using that and another platform to message her.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said Gonzalez started to ask the girl for nude photos and videos in October 2025, while sending her nude photos of himself.

Gonzalez also had sex with the girl in the Shallowater High School band hall on multiple occasions, according to Raybould.

Court records showed Gonzalez's cell phone had multiple explicit messages sent to the girl by Gonzalez.

What they're saying:

"Those who severely abuse trusted positions to prey on children, as this defendant is charged with doing, will be swiftly brought to justice," Raybould said. "Our law enforcement partners’ diligent work uncovered the disturbing circumstances alleged in this indictment and complaint. We will prosecute this case and others like it to the fullest extent."

What's next:

Gonzalez is scheduled to have his first court appearance on April 20.

If convicted, Gonzalez faces a sentence of at least 10 years in federal prison and up to life imprisonment.