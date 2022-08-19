Former teacher becomes school police officer in Southlake

A former teacher is roaming the halls at a local school in a different capacity, as a police officer.

This year, Officer Steve Werner will be the school resource officer at Eubanks Intermediate School in Carroll ISD.

Before becoming a police officer Werner was a teacher in Maryland.

"The two things I always wanted to do growing up: I wanted to be a teacher and I wanted to be a police officer," said Werner in a video produced by the city of Southlake.

This year will be Werner's first as a student resource officer. He says he wants to build a relationship with the students and the community.

"Probably the most important part is giving the staff, students and parents, along with the community a sense of security inside the school that they're going to go ahead and leave their kids in a safe environment," Werner said. "That safe environment then promotes the growth of their students."