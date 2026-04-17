Former North Texas elementary art teacher indicted on child porn charges

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The Brief A former North Texas elementary art teacher was indicted on child porn charges. Officials say the case does not involve any students at his school. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.



A former art teacher for an elementary school in North Texas has been indicted on charges related to having child pornography.

The school district he previously worked for has said the incident did not involve any of their students.

Art teacher child porn indictment

What we know:

Kyle Lee Roy Francis, 24, of Denton, is charged with receipt and possession of child pornography. He's been named in a two-count indictment by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Texas announced Friday.

Francis previously worked for the Northwest Independent School District as an elementary school art teacher, the district confirmed Friday. They say he voluntarily resigned from his position once they learned of the investigation.

What's next:

If convicted, Francis faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Northwest ISD statement

According to NWISD, the investigation does not relate to any student in their district or any activity at the school Francis worked at. He was employed at Thompson Elementary School in Haslet from August 2024 to January 2026, at which point he resigned due to his federal case.

The district says Francis passed his background check when he was initially hired. When they learned of the investigation in January, they said, they immediately requested and received his resignation.

"Please know our school and Northwest ISD will provide Homeland Security with appropriate files and information to support its investigation," their release to parents says in part. "Lance Thompson Elementary School will always act in the best interests of students, and we will take immediate action when allegations of improper conduct by an employee are made."

They assure parents they have fully cooperated with federal authorities and also conducted their own administrative investigation.