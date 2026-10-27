2 teens arrested in South Dallas shootout that left six injured

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The Brief Dallas police arrested 17-year-old Martin Padilla on Oct. 20 in connection with the shooting. Officers also arrested a 16-year-old on Oct. 14. Earlier this month, several people were shot after a gathering near South Barry Avenue.



Dallas police arrested two teenagers in connection with a South Dallas shooting that injured six people earlier this month.

What we know:

Dallas police arrested 17-year-old Martin Padilla in connection with the shooting.

Authorities charged him with five counts of aggravated assault for discharging a firearm at an occupied building, house or vehicle, which is a first-degree felony.

Officers also arrested a 16-year-old on Oct. 14. Police charged the teen with six counts of the same aggravated assault charge.

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What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details regarding what led to the shooting.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Oct. 4th around 3:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Barry Avenue.

Police say six people were shot.

Investigators believe a driver of a vehicle and someone in a crowd exchanged gunfire.

The vehicle crashed into a light pole as the driver tried to leave the scene, police say.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took at least three victims to a local hospital, while three others drove themselves.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.