2 teens arrested in South Dallas shootout that left six injured
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested two teenagers in connection with a South Dallas shooting that injured six people earlier this month.
What we know:
Dallas police arrested 17-year-old Martin Padilla in connection with the shooting.
Authorities charged him with five counts of aggravated assault for discharging a firearm at an occupied building, house or vehicle, which is a first-degree felony.
Officers also arrested a 16-year-old on Oct. 14. Police charged the teen with six counts of the same aggravated assault charge.
Featured
What we don't know:
Police have not released additional details regarding what led to the shooting.
The backstory:
The shooting happened on Oct. 4th around 3:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Barry Avenue.
Police say six people were shot.
Investigators believe a driver of a vehicle and someone in a crowd exchanged gunfire.
The vehicle crashed into a light pole as the driver tried to leave the scene, police say.
Dallas Fire-Rescue took at least three victims to a local hospital, while three others drove themselves.
None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.