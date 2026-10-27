Dallas health officials investigating if E. coli cases came from State Fair of Texas petting zoo

The Brief Dallas County Health and Human Services is investigating a "cluster" of E. coli cases linked to the State Fair of Texas' petting zoo. Two families have told FOX 4 their children are hospitalized in Dallas with E. coli. Another parent says the bacteria hospitalized her daughter last year, and she still faces health issues. The State Fair of Texas says it will work with public health officials to understand where any potential case of E. coli may have stemmed from.



Officials are investigating whether an uptick in E. coli cases among North Texas children may have stemmed from a petting zoo at the State Fair of Texas.

North Texas E. coli cases

What we know:

Dallas County Health and Human Services confirmed to FOX 4 they are lab testing a "cluster" of E. coli cases stemming from the 'shiga toxin-producing E. coli' strain.

The department says it's investigating if the cases came from a petting zoo at the State Fair of Texas.

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DCHHS says the cases of E. coli have affected children at a range of ages, and that they are still interviewing parties involved. It does not currently classify the cases as an "outbreak" of E. coli.

At least two parents have told FOX 4 their children are hospitalized in Dallas. Children's Medical Center Dallas says it has seen an uptick in cases of the bacteria.

Dig deeper:

E. coli symptoms begin with bloody stools and vomiting. Patients are infected orally from contaminated food, water, or infected animals.

"Kids usually are less on top not bringing their hands to hands or mouth and not washing hands," says Carla Garcia Carreno, the Medical Director for Infections Prevention and Control at Children's Health Plano.

E. coli

State Fair of Texas statement

What they're saying:

"The health and safety of our guests, especially children and families, is the State Fair’s number one priority. We are concerned to hear reports that children may have become ill, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected.

While we have not received official notification of these reports, we take any concerns about the health and safety of our guests seriously. We are prepared to work closely with the appropriate public health authorities to understand the circumstances related to any infection.

The State Fair has established health and safety precautions for its animal exhibits, including measures designed to reduce the risk of illness recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We recognize that no precaution can eliminate every risk, and we will continue to follow applicable guidance and cooperate fully with public health officials.

At this time, we do not have verified information establishing the cause of any reported illness. We will share additional information as it is verified and appropriate to do so."

Local perspective:

Though unconnected to the current cluster of E. coli cases, 7-year-old Lily Rogers was hospitalized for 45 days in April 2025 after contracting the shiga toxin strain of E. coli from a petting zoo.

She had a further complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome, resulting in her kidneys failing and part of her colon being removed.

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Her mother, Stephanie Rogers, tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager her daughter's kidneys function at only 36% after the ordeal, and she's on several medications.

"I know the nightmare. I know those hallways too well," Rogers said.