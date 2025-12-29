Former McKinney city manager and wife found dead; son identified as suspect

The Brief During a welfare check on Sunday, McKinney police found former city manager Leonard Ragan, 73, and his wife, Jackie Ragan, 72, dead in their Dunster Drive home. The couple's son, 34-year-old Bryce Ragan, was discovered inside the home with a firearm; he was shot by officers following a standoff and remains hospitalized. While Bryce Ragan has been identified as the suspect, authorities have not yet determined a motive.



A Sunday afternoon welfare check turned into an officer-involved shooting after McKinney police discovered two people dead inside a home. One of the victims was a former city leader, officials confirmed.

What we know:

Police were asked to check on a couple Sunday after family members reported they had not been seen for several days.

Upon entering the home on Dunster Drive, officers found the bodies of Leonard Ragan, 73, and his wife, Jackie Ragan, 72, in the living room.

The couple’s son, 34-year-old Bryce Ragan, was found inside the residence armed with a handgun.

Following a standoff with officers, police shot Bryce Ragan multiple times.

He was transported to a local hospital and his current condition has not been released.

What they're saying:

Leonard Ragan is a former city manager for the city of McKinney.

"We have learned that former City Manager Frank Ragan and his wife were tragically found deceased in their home. Mr. Ragan served the McKinney community from March 2008 to June 2010. Our condolences and prayers are with the family. We are unable to comment further while this is an active investigation," said McKinney City Manager Paul Grimes.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still searching for a motive in the double homicide. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the McKinney Police Department.