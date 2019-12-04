Former HPD officer charged in botched drug raid granted bond

article

A Houston police officer who was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in connection to the deadly Harding Street raid has been granted bond.

Gerald Goines, who is charged with two counts of depriving the victims’ constitutional right to be secure against unreasonable searches, has been in federal custody since November.

Federal prosecutors sought a stay against the bond, preventing Goines' immediate release, but the motion was denied on Wednesday. The judge cited the federal government's inability to provide sufficient evidence that Goines is a flight risk.

The judge has imposed several conditions including a $150,000 unsecured bond and an order for Goines to remain in 24-hour home confinement with GPS monitoring. Goines is also prohibited from possessing weapons, obtaining employment as a security guard or law enforcement officer, selling his home, contacting witnesses, victims, co-defendants, or confidential informants, and keeping a passport.

"We’re grateful for the thoughtful consideration and look forward to vigorously defending him in trial," said Goines' attorney, Nicole DeBorde.

Goines' wife is to serve as a third-party custodian and inform authorities if he does not comply with the conditions of his bond.