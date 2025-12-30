Former FOX 4 car critic Ed Wallace dies at 72
DALLAS - Car critic Ed Wallace, a longtime friend of Good Day, has died.
What's new:
Ed died on Sunday at his home in Fort Worth. He was 72.
His cause of death is not known.
The backstory:
Every Friday morning for years, Ed would give his review of the newest cars and trucks on Good Day.
He also had a column in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and hosted a Saturday morning radio show called "Wheels with Ed Wallace."
It was a job he loved and was dedicated to for nearly 30 years, until his retirement in 2022.
What they're saying:
FOX 4 would like to send its condolences to Ed’s family, including his wife, Judi Smith, who also retired from FOX 4 about 13 years ago.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Ed Wallace's family and co-workers on Good Day.