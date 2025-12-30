Former FOX 4 car critic Ed Wallace dies at 72

The Brief Longtime automotive critic Ed Wallace, a staple of Good Day until his retirement in 2022, died on Sunday at age 72. Ed's career as a journalist in North Texas spanned nearly 30 years. His work also appeared in a column in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and on a Sunday morning radio show on KLIF 570.



Car critic Ed Wallace, a longtime friend of Good Day, has died.

What's new:

Ed died on Sunday at his home in Fort Worth. He was 72.

His cause of death is not known.

The backstory:

Every Friday morning for years, Ed would give his review of the newest cars and trucks on Good Day.

He also had a column in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and hosted a Saturday morning radio show called "Wheels with Ed Wallace."

It was a job he loved and was dedicated to for nearly 30 years, until his retirement in 2022.

What they're saying:

FOX 4 would like to send its condolences to Ed’s family, including his wife, Judi Smith, who also retired from FOX 4 about 13 years ago.