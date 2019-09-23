Former doctor gets life sentence for brutal 1988 Highland Park attack

article

A former doctor will spend life in prison after he was found guilty of capital murder of a woman in Highland Park in 1988.

Prosecutors say George Guo left Katherine Bascone permanently disabled after he assaulted her.

Police said a man entered Bascone’s apartment on and raped her and choked her. The case went cold for 30 years.

When Bacsone passed away in 2018 from her injuries from the assault, the Dallas County District Attorney's cold case team resubmitted DNA from the crime and got a match for Guo, who was a registered sex offender from a previous conviction.

In 1988, Guo would have been 27 at the time of the crime and also a doctor.