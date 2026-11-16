Dallas woman shot to death on her birthday along C.F. Hawn Freeway

The Brief A woman was shot to death inside her vehicle on Sunday, which was also her birthday. Dallas police found her car covered in bullet holes with shattered windows at the Bruton Road exit off the C.F. Hawn Freeway. Investigators believe the shooter was on foot, but police do not have any suspects or a motive.



A Dallas woman was shot to death inside her car on her birthday Sunday night, police say.

Fatal freeway shooting

What we know:

Around 9:18 p.m., officers were called to the eastbound C.F. Hawn Freeway at the Bruton Road exit.

Emergency personnel arrived to find a car stopped on the road, covered in bullet holes with its windows shattered.

Inside the vehicle, they found a woman in her 30s suffering from gunshot wounds to her head and neck.

Paramedics took her to the hospital, where she died shortly after.

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Police tell us Sunday was the woman's birthday.

Detectives believe the shooter was on foot at the time they opened fire.

Crews cleared the scene at approximately 2 a.m. Monday.

What we don't know:

At this point, police have no motive and no suspects.

It is unclear if the shooter initially got out of another vehicle before firing on the victim's car.

Dallas police are searching for the motive behind the shooting and any suspect information.