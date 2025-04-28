Former Dallas ISD Superintendent Nolan Estes dies at 94

article

The Brief Former Dallas ISD Superintendent Nolan Estes died over the weekend at 94-years-old. Estes served as Dallas ISD superintendent for 10 years, where he was known for his desegregation efforts. He was eventually appointed as associate U.S. commissioner of education where he implemented an act that provided federal funding to public schools.



What we know:

Estes died on Saturday at the age of 94. His cause of death has not been publicly released.

The backstory:

Estes began his career as a math and science teacher in Waco before making his way through various leadership positions that eventually led him to Washington, D.C. There, he worked under President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Johnson was impressed by Estes' success in education and appointed him associate U.S. commissioner of education. In that role, Estes helped implement the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, which provided federal funding to public schools.

Nolan Estes' leadership at Dallas ISD

Estes served as Dallas ISD superintendent from 1968 to 1978. During his tenure, he was recognized for leading the district through desegregation efforts and for launching new schools and learning centers.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Dallas ISD called Estes "a transformative leader in education, visionary educator, civil rights advocate, and deeply respected member of our community."

What we don't know:

