Former Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa runs for Dallas Mayor

The Brief Former Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa has officially filed paperwork to run for Mayor of Dallas, citing a need for experienced leadership. Hinojosa highlights his strong financial track record at the school district as key to tackling the city's current budget shortfall and sports teams leaving downtown. He will formally launch his campaign and outline his specific priorities during a news conference at Dallas City Hall on Tuesday morning.



Former Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced that he is running for Mayor of Dallas on Monday.

Hinojosa says the city needs experienced leadership to address the budget challenges and pro sports teams leaving Downtown Dallas.

Addressing Dallas’ budget and pro sports team

Local perspective:

Michael Hinojosa served two stints as superintendent of Dallas ISD, totaling 13 years. He told FOX 4 that he officially filed paperwork to enter the race and plans to formally launch his campaign at a Tuesday morning news conference at Dallas City Hall.

Hinojosa points to financial track record at Dallas ISD

What they're saying:

Hinojosa cited his tenure leading Dallas ISD as evidence of his financial management experience, saying the district's reserves grew from about $32 million when he took over in 2005 to nearly $1 billion in obligated and unobligated fund balances by the time he left.

"I think that it's really important for this community to know that we're at an inflection point and that the city and the community need a strong, proven leader," Hinojosa said.

Michael Hinojosa

He pointed to the city's budget shortfall, employee furloughs and concerns over major sports franchises potentially leaving downtown as examples of challenges facing Dallas.

He said solving the city's challenges would require coalition-building and pledged to focus on issues important to residents, taxpayers and businesses.

"I believe that a vision is a dream with a deadline," Hinojosa said, adding that if elected he would aim to address the city's biggest challenges within two terms.

Campaign announcement at Dallas City Hall

What's next:

Hinojosa said he will outline his priorities during a 10 a.m. campaign announcement on Tuesday, July 14, at Dallas City Hall.