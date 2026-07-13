Emergency crews to resume water search at Benbrook Lake for missing 62-year-old man

article

The Brief A water search will resume Monday morning for a 62-year-old man who disappeared beneath the surface of Benbrook Lake on Sunday evening. The man vanished in a designated swimming area near Mustang Park on the lake's west side, failing to resurface after going under. A massive multi-agency rescue response involving dive teams, boats, and a helicopter searched for hours Sunday before suspending operations overnight due to darkness.



Authorities will resume a water search Monday morning for a 62-year-old man who went missing after slipping underwater at Benbrook Lake on Sunday evening.

Search resumes

What we know:

The search was suspended at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night after local emergency crews and state law enforcement spent hours combing the lake in what is being investigated as a possible drowning.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, witnesses reported seeing the man go underwater in a designated swimming area near Mustang Park, located on the lake's west side, but he failed to resurface.

The incident triggered a massive emergency response. Teams from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens, Tarrant County Emergency Services District #1, and specialized dive teams from both Benbrook and the Fort Worth Fire Department converged near the Mustang Park boat ramp. A Fort Worth Police Department helicopter, Air 1, also assisted from above.

State officials noted that while regional weather conditions could impact operations, Texas Game Wardens and local responders plan to be back out on the water first thing Monday morning.

Benbrook Lake is located southwest of Fort Worth in Tarrant County. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the missing man.