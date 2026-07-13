Emergency crews to resume water search at Benbrook Lake for missing 62-year-old man
BENBROOK, Texas - Authorities will resume a water search Monday morning for a 62-year-old man who went missing after slipping underwater at Benbrook Lake on Sunday evening.
Search resumes
What we know:
The search was suspended at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night after local emergency crews and state law enforcement spent hours combing the lake in what is being investigated as a possible drowning.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, witnesses reported seeing the man go underwater in a designated swimming area near Mustang Park, located on the lake's west side, but he failed to resurface.
The incident triggered a massive emergency response. Teams from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens, Tarrant County Emergency Services District #1, and specialized dive teams from both Benbrook and the Fort Worth Fire Department converged near the Mustang Park boat ramp. A Fort Worth Police Department helicopter, Air 1, also assisted from above.
State officials noted that while regional weather conditions could impact operations, Texas Game Wardens and local responders plan to be back out on the water first thing Monday morning.
Benbrook Lake is located southwest of Fort Worth in Tarrant County. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the missing man.
The Source: Information in this article is from Texas Game Wardens and Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.