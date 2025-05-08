Former Dallas Cowboy and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Lilly saves wife's life

article

The Brief Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Lilly is being credited with saving his wife’s life during a medical crisis. It's been a long road to recovery as Ann Lilly has spent the last 10 weeks in hospitals and rehab following a life-threatening stroke. Doctor Faisel Zaman has treated Ann since she was transferred to Encompass for rehab and said it was crucial that Ann’s husband recognized the signs to take quick action.



Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Lilly is being credited with saving his wife’s life during a medical crisis.

It all started when she woke up with a horrible headache in February, and today she's celebrating her survival and recovery from a life-threatening hemorrhagic stroke.

Bob Lilly's wife, Ann, suffers stroke

What we know:

It's been a long road to recovery as Ann Lilly has spent the last 10 weeks in hospitals and rehab following a life-threatening stroke.

Today she finally got to go home.

It's an important day for 80-year-old Ann Lilly. As she's finishing her last therapy session at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Prosper.

Ann suffered a life-threatening stroke back on February 28.

She woke her husband, Bob Lilly, the former Dallas Cowboys defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Famer, complaining of a sudden, terrible headache.

Suffering from a stroke, Ann had to undergo emergency brain surgery.

She was then placed on a ventilator and feeding tube.

Ann spent the last 20-plus days undergoing physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Every day she's improving.

And now she's strong enough to go home.

What they're saying:

Doctor Faisel Zaman didn't do her surgery but has treated Ann since she was transferred to Encompass for rehab.

"The type she had was a hemorrhagic stroke, meaning that she basically bled into her brain tissue," said Dr. Zaman.

Dr. Zaman said it was crucial that Ann’s husband recognized the signs and took quick action.

"The consequences could’ve been catastrophic. You know he saved her life," said Dr. Zaman.

According to the American Stroke Association, nearly 800,000 Americans will have a new or recurrent stroke this year.

Dig deeper:

Doctors and medical staff lined the hallway to cheer her on as she was wheeled out with her husband and son alongside her side.

Ann says she won't forget all the people who helped her get to this milestone as she will continue on with home health for the next several months.

One of her goals is to do her daily one-and-a-half-mile walks with her husband.

Doctors believe she can make a full recovery.