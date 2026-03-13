Former Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD educator charged with improper relationship with student

The Brief Miguel Caban-Mendez, a former teacher in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, was arrested and charged with having an improper relationship with a student. Caban-Mendez reportedly called female students out of their classroom and gave them foot massages in his office during school hours. The affidavit says Caban-Mendez had been placed on administrative leave by the district, but opted to resign prior to his arrest.



A former educator at a Carrollton school has been arrested and charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Miguel Caban-Mendez

Former CFBISD educator arrested

What we know:

57-year-old Miguel Caban-Mendez was arrested on March 4 and charged with having an improper relationship with a student. He was previously an English as a Second Language teacher at DeWitt Perry Middle School in Carrollton.

According to the affidavit, the victim told investigators Caban-Mendez touched her inappropriately and had offered her and other female students foot massages.

The victim said Caban-Mendez would call her out of her classroom for 20 minutes at a time to touch and massage her feet. The affidavit states he would close the blinds and door to his office during the alleged incidents.

Another victim interviewed, an 8th grade student, said Caban-Mendez had done the same to them, going back to when they were in 6th grade.

Caban-Mendez was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail on March 4. He was placed on administrative leave by CFBISD but chose to resign.

He also faces charges of indecency with a child with sexual contact and indecent assault.

What we don't know:

We don't know the names of the students involved.