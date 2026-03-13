Former Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD educator charged with improper relationship with student
CARROLLTON, Texas - A former educator at a Carrollton school has been arrested and charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Miguel Caban-Mendez
Former CFBISD educator arrested
What we know:
57-year-old Miguel Caban-Mendez was arrested on March 4 and charged with having an improper relationship with a student. He was previously an English as a Second Language teacher at DeWitt Perry Middle School in Carrollton.
According to the affidavit, the victim told investigators Caban-Mendez touched her inappropriately and had offered her and other female students foot massages.
The victim said Caban-Mendez would call her out of her classroom for 20 minutes at a time to touch and massage her feet. The affidavit states he would close the blinds and door to his office during the alleged incidents.
Another victim interviewed, an 8th grade student, said Caban-Mendez had done the same to them, going back to when they were in 6th grade.
Caban-Mendez was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail on March 4. He was placed on administrative leave by CFBISD but chose to resign.
He also faces charges of indecency with a child with sexual contact and indecent assault.
What we don't know:
We don't know the names of the students involved.
The Source: Information in this story came from an arrest affidavit and Dallas County jail records.