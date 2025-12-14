Former Allen Firefighters Association president sentenced for fraud

article

The Brief The former president of the Allen Professional Firefighters Association, Jeremy Painkin, was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison. Painkin pleaded guilty to wire fraud after being investigated for using association funds for personal purchases like travel and clothing. He was ordered to pay over $108,000 in restitution for the fraudulently spent funds.



The former president of the Allen Professional Firefighters Association has been sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

Jeremy Painkin sentenced for fraud

The backstory:

Jeremy Painkin, 42, of Frisco, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Schell on December 3, 2025. In addition to the prison term, Painkin was ordered to pay more than $108,000 in restitution.

According to information presented in court, Painkin served as president of the association from 2017 until he resigned in October 2023 following an investigation into the organization’s finances.

The investigation revealed that Painkin made numerous personal purchases using the association’s funds under his control. These purchases included:

Expensive clothing

Travel

Tickets to various venues

Fuel

Food

Purchases from online retailers

After the purchases were discovered, Painkin tried to conceal them by making false statements to various members of the organization.