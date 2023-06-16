Here & Now: Non-profit restoring historic Forest Theater in South Dallas

A non-profit group looking to revitalize South Dallas will start by restoring the old Forest Theater.

The theater on Martin Luther King Boulevard has been closed for decades, but the group Forest Forward is looking to change that.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

"The Forest Theater has been a special place in South Dallas in the community and for the city of Dallas," said Elizabeth Watley, the CEO of Forest Forward. "Even when it's closed down, the architecture itself says I am meant to thrive. And we wanted it to be able to bring that back to life."

Forest Forward says they have a full strategic plan, including a partnership with Dallas ISD.

"If you heard about Baby Booker T coming to South Dallas, that is a piece of this work," said Watley. "We're working really strategically to ensure that those two facilities are connected. So the arts academy students will be able to take lessons and also perform at the Forest Theater."

The group also wants to bring mixed-income housing to the area.

Featured article

$47 million have been raised for the project through public financing, philanthropic dollars and private dollars.

Forest Forward is hoping to raise $75,215,000, a symbolic number for the zip code the area: 75215.

The non-profit is hopeful that they can start construction on the project by April of next year.

"4/4/24, save the date," said Watley. "We want to have a big groundbreaking party and celebrate the accomplishments of being able to start construction on the historic Forest Theater."

For more information you can go to www.forestforward.org.