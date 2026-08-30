Forest Hill police seek man on murder warrant after fatal shooting

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The Brief Forest Hill police are searching for 53-year-old Taylor Danny Ray Jr. on a murder warrant following a fatal Sunday evening shooting. One victim died at the scene and a second was hospitalized; police advise not to approach Ray, who may be driving a white 2014 Cadillac CTS. The identity of the deceased victim has not yet been released pending family notification.



Forest Hill police are searching for a 53-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Bowling Green Street.

What we know:

Forest Hill Police Officers responded to a reported shooting about 5:47 p.m. and found two people who had been injured. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police identified Taylor Danny Ray Jr. as the suspect wanted on a murder warrant. The identity of the person who died is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Taylor Danny Ray Jr

Dig deeper:

Investigators said Ray may be driving a white 2014 Cadillac CTS with Texas license plate KCM1104. Police urged anyone who sees Ray or the vehicle not to approach or try to detain him, but to call law enforcement immediately.

What's next:

The Forest Hill Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating with assistance from the Texas Rangers, Tarrant County Crime Scene Division and Fort Worth Police Department.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact Forest Hill police investigators at 817-531-5250 or policeinvestigations@foresthilltx.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.