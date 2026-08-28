Fort Worth man sentenced to life in prison for 2025 murder
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him of a 2025 murder in Fort Worth.
What we know:
A Tarrant County jury found 48-year-old Steven Black guilty of the July 2025 murder of 50-year-ols Susan Watkins.
Black was sentenced to life in prison.
Steven Black, 48
Officials say on July 9, 2025, Black threw Watkins to the ground in the 900 block of South Jennings Avenue, and proceeded to stomp on her head repeatedly with his foot.
Black also threw rocks at Watkins' head and left her body in a dumpster.
Watkins was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
The Source: INformation in this story comes from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.