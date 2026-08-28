Fort Worth man sentenced to life in prison for 2025 murder

The Brief 48-year-old Steven Black was found guilty of murder by a Tarrant County jury and sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors say on July 9, 2025, Black threw 50-year-old Susan Watkins to the ground on South Jennings Avenue and repeatedly stomped on her head. Black also threw rocks at Watkins' head and left her body in a dumpster. She later died at the hospital.



A Tarrant County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him of a 2025 murder in Fort Worth.

What we know:

A Tarrant County jury found 48-year-old Steven Black guilty of the July 2025 murder of 50-year-ols Susan Watkins.

Black was sentenced to life in prison.

Steven Black, 48

Officials say on July 9, 2025, Black threw Watkins to the ground in the 900 block of South Jennings Avenue, and proceeded to stomp on her head repeatedly with his foot.

Black also threw rocks at Watkins' head and left her body in a dumpster.

Watkins was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.