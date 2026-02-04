70 'severely neglected' animals rescued from rural Texas home

The Brief Authorities seized more than 60 dogs, plus horses and fowl, from a Ballinger, Texas, property on Wednesday due to severe neglect. Rescuers found animals living in filth and suffering from malnutrition, skin irritations, and wounds caused by overcrowding. The seized animals are being moved to undisclosed locations for comprehensive veterinary exams and long-term rehabilitation.



Authorities seized more than 60 dogs and puppies along with several horses and fowl from a Ballinger, Texas home Wednesday morning in what officials described as a severe case of animal neglect.

Texas animal rescue

What we know:

Humane World for Animals, the organization formerly known as the Humane Society of the United States, is leading the rescue effort alongside the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement served a search and seizure warrant at the residence at 7:30 a.m. Responders reported a powerful ammonia stench coming from the home, where dogs were seen perched on windowsills, barking at arriving rescuers.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Humane World for Animals assists the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office with the rescue of dozens of dogs and several ducks, chickens and horses from alleged neglect in Ballinger, Texas on Feb. 3, 2026. Photographer Meredith Lee

What they're saying:

Inside the home, responders discovered dogs roaming through rooms where feces and urine coated the furniture and flooring. According to officials, many of the animals were underweight with visible ribs and hip bones. Several suffered from skin irritations and missing fur.

"The moment you walk in, it hits you like a wall. Between the constant noise of barking, filth, odor and the chaos of dozens of dogs in overcrowded conditions, this scene is a complete sensory overload—I can only imagine the stress and suffering these animals have endured living like this," said Alex Gamez, Texas state director, Humane World for Animals. "We're deeply grateful to the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office for intervening and inviting us in to help get these animals the care they need and deserve."

Veterinarians on-site noted several animals in immediate distress:

A litter of weeks-old puppies was found in a dark closet without their mother. Another shivering puppy was found on the floor with a head wound and pale gums, a sign of anemia.

Many dogs bore scars and wounds, which veterinarians attributed to fighting over limited resources in overcrowded conditions.

Outside, two horses with overgrown hooves roamed the front yard, while chickens, ducks, and geese were found in small pens with inadequate shelter.

The operation included help from Operation Kindness Humane Society and the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.

"The Runnels County Sheriff's Office takes animal cruelty seriously. However, as a small rural county, our resources are limited, and this particular incident was far more than we could handle alone," said Sheriff Carl Squyres. "Without the assistance of Humane World for Animals, the dogs, equine, and fowl that were seized would still be suffering. We are sincerely grateful to Humane World for Animals for their invaluable support and assistance in ensuring these animals received the care and protection they deserved."

The animals are currently being taken to undisclosed locations where they will undergo comprehensive veterinary examinations and receive long-term care.