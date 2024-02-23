Forest Hill fires Police Chief Eddie Burns

article

The Forest Hill Police Department is looking for a new police chief after its current chief was fired.

The city of Forest Hill confirmed Chief Eddie Burns Sr. was terminated earlier this week.

"The city discussed multiple recent matters with Burns which established that separation was best for all parties," the city said in a news release.

The city did not give a reason for the termination but said Burns is aware of those matters.

Forest Hill PD’s Captain Lee Sumpter will serve as the interim chief until a new police chief can be hired.

Captain Sumpter is a 19-year veteran of the department with 23 years of law enforcement experience.