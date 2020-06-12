For 3rd day in a row, Dallas County sets record for new COVID-19 cases

article

For the third day in a row, Dallas County reported a record one-day total for new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

County officials reported 328 cases and three deaths, bringing the county's totals to 13,585 cases and 280 deaths from the coronavirus.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the increase in cases could be due to increased testing.

The three new deaths were a Richardson man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, a Garland man in his 60s who didn't have underlying health conditions, and an Irving man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions.

