Footage released of Angela West's arrest on suspicion of DWI

The Dallas police chief is backing up the officer who arrested the wife of candidate for governor, Allen West on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Chief Eddie Garcia on Monday released dash and body cam video from Friday's arrest, including Angela West's field sobriety test and breathalyzer test.

Garcia said West failed to signal for a lane change, drove onto the shoulder without correcting her steering, and eventually stopped in the middle lane of West Northwest Highway.

The chief says his officer had to instruct West repeatedly to pull off on the next road.

Also raising alarm -- she had her 3-month-old grandchild in the vehicle with her.

Garcia said the officer made the decision to arrest west after performing a field sobriety test. The department is waiting on lab results from a blood draw.

The chief said a breathalyzer test was also performed, but it was not done correctly. Police told said West did not blow correctly so the results were "inconclusive."

Former Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West claims his wife had not consumed any alcohol and tweeted a receipt from the restaurant she had left a short time earlier.

West also publically accused the arresting officer of being hostile and combative. He wants an apology from the department and city officials over the incident.

Garcia said he released the arrest video to dispute what he calls "negative misrepresentations" of his department.

RELATED:

Texas governor candidate Allen West demands apology after wife is arrested for DWI

Wife of Texas governor candidate Allen West arrested for DWI in Dallas with grandchild in car

Advertisement

Allen West will challenge Texas Gov. Abbott in GOP primary