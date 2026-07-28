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Flying Fish Ceviche

FOX Local
The Ten Recipes
Published July 28, 2026 1:29 PM CDT
Published July 28, 2026 1:29 PM CDT
article

DALLAS - Flying Fish founder Larry Richardson joined The Ten to make the restaurant's ceviche from the seafood tower.

Ceviche

Serving for 4 people

Ingredients

  • 24 Shrimp boiled in water seasoned with Cajun seasonings and cut in half
  • 14oz Tilapia boiled in water seasoned with Cajun seasonings and cut into ¼" squares.
  • 6oz freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1.5 cups Fresh Pico de Gallo
  • 1 tsp Salt (or to taste)
  • 1 tsp Table Black Pepper (or to taste)
  • 1 TBS Franks Hot Wing Sauce
  • 2 fresh, ripe avocados diced

Lightly toss all ingredients into a mixing bowl to mix thoroughly. Transfer to a serving dish and serve with chips on the side.

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