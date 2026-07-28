Flying Fish Ceviche
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DALLAS - Flying Fish founder Larry Richardson joined The Ten to make the restaurant's ceviche from the seafood tower.
Ceviche
Serving for 4 people
Ingredients
- 24 Shrimp boiled in water seasoned with Cajun seasonings and cut in half
- 14oz Tilapia boiled in water seasoned with Cajun seasonings and cut into ¼" squares.
- 6oz freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1.5 cups Fresh Pico de Gallo
- 1 tsp Salt (or to taste)
- 1 tsp Table Black Pepper (or to taste)
- 1 TBS Franks Hot Wing Sauce
- 2 fresh, ripe avocados diced
Lightly toss all ingredients into a mixing bowl to mix thoroughly. Transfer to a serving dish and serve with chips on the side.