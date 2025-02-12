Flower Mound woman's childhood home destroyed in California wildfires

The Brief Pamela Roberts, who now lives in Flower Mound, says her childhood home was destroyed in the deadly Eaton Fire last month. Roberts' home was one of the 10,000 structures destroyed in the Eaton Fire, leaving thousands of families displaced. While scouring through the rubble, Roberts says they were able to find her late father's ashes. Roberts hopes the home can be rebuilt to pass on to future generations of her family.



A North Texas woman has returned home after dealing with the devastating wildfire destruction of her family's home in southern California.

Childhood Home Destroyed in Eaton Fire

Rubble and ashes are all that’s left of Pamela Roberts’ childhood home.

"It breaks your heart to see your whole childhood just kind of wiped off the map," she said. "It's just hard. It's too much to process."

Roberts now lives in Flower Mound but returned to her hometown of Altadena, California, after her childhood home was destroyed in the Eaton Fire, one of the multiple deadly wildfires from last month.

Nearly 10,000 structures were destroyed in the Eaton Fire, leaving thousands of families displaced.

Decades of Memories Lost

That includes Roberts' 8-year-old mother, who still lived in their Altadena home that held decades of memories.

"My heart hurt for her. 88 years, and you see your house burned up, and it's nothing," said Roberts. "All the love that we had and the fun that we had growing up, it was just lost."

Before the mother-daughter duo made the trip to North Texas, they went looking through the rubble.

Roberts shared pictures with FOX 4 of what their home looks like now.

"We were able to find my dad's urn out of the ashes. We were like, ‘There it is!’ That is what we went looking for. So we were able to get that," she said. "All we want is for our home to be rebuilt, and we pass it on to the next generation. Period."

Roberts’ parents purchased their Altadena home in 1965. It was the first and only home they ever bought.