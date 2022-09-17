After announcing closure, Flower Mound pumpkin patch to open for 2022 season

article

After initially announcing it wouldn't be able to open this year, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch now says it will be ready to open for the 2022 season and get people ready for Halloween and fall.

Earlier this week, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch said they were not able to hire enough employees to open "safely and efficiently," but announced Friday they "secured employees, pumpkins, corn stalks, and hay," and would be able to open this year.

The pumpkin patch is located on FM-1171.

In a post on Facebook, they credited Christi Geraci Beca, along those in Flower Mound and in the surrounding area, with helping keep the event going.