Florida lawmaker wants to rename state highway after Trump

A Florida lawmaker says he will sponsor an amendment to rename a state highway after President Donald Trump.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Republican member of the Florida legislature, announced on Twitter that he wants to rename US Highway 27 as "President Donald J. Trump Highway."

"Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History," Sabatini said.

US-27 runs through the heart of the state, from Tallahassee to Miami.

Lawmakers in other states have tried to rename roads after Trump but have been shut down, the Washington Post reports. Two attempts to place Trump's name on highways in Oklahoma have been unsuccessful, while South Carolina's Republican-led legislature also rejected a bill to name a highway after the president last year.