Florida deputy dies from COVID-19

A sergeant with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office passed away from COVID-19, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

Sergeant Jose Diaz Ayala, 38, died yesterday after battling the novel coronavirus. According to the PBCSO, Diaz Ayala had other underlying health issues before contracting COVID-19.

Diaz Ayala began his career with the agency in 2006.

He was assigned to the Corrections Division where he worked as a corrections deputy until being promoted to Sergeant in January of 2016.

Sgt. Jose Diaz Ayala is survived by his three daughters, two sisters, his mother and father.

