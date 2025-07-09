Flood cleanup continues in Hunt amid ongoing search for missing campers

The Brief Cleanup efforts are ongoing in Hunt, Texas, after deadly flooding, with more resources being deployed to the town. Highway 39 access is being restricted to allow first responders, equipment, and supplies to reach the affected areas. While progress is being made, search and rescue teams are still looking for missing individuals, and power and cell service are being restored.



As clean-up efforts continue after the deadly Texas Hill Country flooding, more resources are heading to the hard-hit town of Hunt.

Authorities are starting to restrict access on Highway 39 so first responders, construction equipment and supplies can get through.

Ongoing cleanup in Hunt, Texas

Hunt cleanup

The latest:

The people of Hunt and those who traveled from across the state to help are keeping their hands busy to salvage what they can.

Amid the heartbreak in Hunt, crews continued to make progress on cleanup efforts, but there is still much to be done.

On either side of Highway 39, items that were swept up in the Guadalupe River are still hanging from the trees. Damaged cars are waiting to be removed, and debris remains tangled in trees and telephone poles.

Featured article

What they're saying:

Juan Roman, a chef from Georgetown, is making the rounds throughout Kerr County giving away food, water and cleaning supplies.

"We pretty much got buckets with Lysol, towels, snack kits with electrolytes, protein, our coolers full of different types of water, electrolytes. We pretty much have it all here," Roman said.

Hunt cleanup

Roman says people in Hunt are feeling a rollercoaster of emotions.

"Every emotion you can see from exhaustion, frustration, the stress, the emotional side," Roman said. "We're trying to hold back our tears just to help out. let them know they’re not alone and we’re all in this together."

Search and rescue crews continue to look for those missing, while others search for lost items at Camp Mystic, the all-girls summer camp in Hunt. On Wednesday, people gathered items left in the branches while others sorted through what appeared to be belongings on the ground.

Brittany Labedelle's camp experience in Kerrville is what motivated her to come out with Roman to help. She spoke to one woman, who was grateful the two had a sponge.

"They’re one of the only neighbors that still have their cars, and it’s the small things which are huge to them," Labedelle said.

And she hopes to play a small part in their healing process, saying she wants to make people feel blessed.

What's next:

Tow trucks have passed by to help remove some of the damage, and crews are working to restore power and cell service. The situation in Hunt is still an all-hands-on-deck operation.