Flock cameras help identify Duncanville road rage shooting suspect

The Brief On Aug. 18, Duncanville Police arrested 58-year-old Reo Bowman Jr. in connection to a July road rage shooting incident. Bowman Jr. is accused of shooting the driver of a vehicle on I-20 and fleeing the scene. The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police used witness interviews, evidence collection and Flock cameras to identify Bowman Jr., who faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



Reo Bowman Jr., 58 (Duncanville Police Department)

What we know:

On Aug 18, Duncanville Police and members of the Duncanville SWAT team arrested 58-year-old Reo Bowman Jr. in connection to a July 28 road rage shooting.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of East Interstate 20, where the suspect fired one round at the victim's vehicle before fleeing the area.

Two people were in the vehicle Bowman Jr. allegedly shot at, and the driver was shot in the face. The person in the passenger seat was uninjured.

Duncanville Police Department

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

Duncanville Police detectives utilized witness interviews, evidence collection and Flock cameras to help identify Bowman Jr.

Bowman Jr. faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

What we don't know:

We don't know the identity of the victims in the other vehicle.

What they're saying:

"Road rage incidents and other acts of violence on our roadways place innocent motorists and members of our community at significant risk. Those who engage in these senseless acts of violence in Duncanville will be held accountable," Duncanville Police said in a statement.