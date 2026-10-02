Arlington Police ask for help identifying invasive recording suspect

The Brief Arlington Police are searching for an adult male they say attempted to record up a teenage girl's skirt in a local store through a camera in his bag. Police say another woman noticed the camera and reported the incident to police, but the suspect left the store before officers could locate him. Arlington PD is asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact Arlington Police Det. Bunster at (682) 382-1617.



Police say an adult male in Arlington attempted to film up a teenage girl's skirt before evading officers, and are asking the public to help identify him.

Arlington invasive recording suspect

Image 1 of 2 ▼ CTSY: Arlington Police

What we know:

Arlington Police say an adult male attempted to angle a recording device to film a teenage girl at a store in the city.

The suspect attempted to record up the victim's skirt with a device in a bag he was carrying before another woman noticed the camera and alerted store staff.

Police say the man left the business before officers were able to locate him.

What you can do:

Arlington Police are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information on the suspect's identity, contact Arlington Police Det. Bunster at (682) 382-1617.

You can leave anonymous tips by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.