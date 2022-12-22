Flight cancellations: Winter weather across the country grounding flights in North Texas

Snow across the country is coming at a very inopportune time for people looking to travel for the holidays, including in North Texas.

As of 9:30 a.m., more than 1,400 flights nationwide have been canceled on Thursday and 1,800 flights have been delayed across the country, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware.

At DFW Airport 41 flights have been canceled. 99 flights have been delayed.

At Dallas Love Field 39 flights have been canceled, and 38 flights have been delayed.

The airports are asking customers to check with their airlines to see the latest status of their flight.