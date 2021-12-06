First Texas omicron variant case confirmed in Houston area

A woman in her 40s from northwest Harris County has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19.

State health officials made the announcement Monday night – the first confirmed case of the omicron variant in Texas.

MORE: Coronavirus coverage

"It’s normal for viruses to mutate, and given how quickly Omicron spread in southern Africa, we’re not surprised that it showed up here," said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner, in a written statement.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the woman had no recent travel history.

Health officials reiterated the best protection against COVID-19 is being fully vaccinated. They urged for parents to have their children, ages 5 and up, get the shots. They also encouraged fully vaccinated adults to get their booster shot if they are eligible.

RELATED:

Texas labs ramp up sequencing as omicron variant spreads across nation

Omicron variant may be less dangerous than delta, US health officials say

Advertisement

Omicron variant popping up in more states as hospitals keep up with COVID-19 spike