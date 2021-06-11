First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to address Dallas College graduates

article

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will address the first graduates of the new Dallas College later in June.

The seven separate colleges of the Dallas County Community College District became a single organization last summer.

A message from the first lady will air during commencement ceremonies between June 24 and June 26. Biden spent many years teaching at community colleges.

More than 11,000 graduates will cross the stage at Garland's Curtis Culwell Center.