First Dallas H-E-B one step closer to construction after rezoning proposal passes

The Brief H-E-B's plan to build its first Dallas store has passed a key city commission vote. The proposed store at 635 and Hillcrest Road still faces opposition from residents concerned about traffic and flooding. The proposal must now go before the Dallas City Council for a final vote.



The Texas grocery chain H-E-B is moving forward on its plan to build its first Dallas store, over opposition from some neighborhood groups.

But first, the proposed site needed to be rezoned. Thursday, the Planning and Zoning Commission heard arguments for and against that, before passing the motion unanimously.

H-E-B rezoning passes

H-E-B

The latest:

H-E-B has been engaging with residents in the North Dallas area over the past nine months, hosting three separate community meetings, attended by hundreds of residents.

The site is located at the southeast corner of 635 and Hillcrest Road in North Dallas.

Related article

After listening to lots of public comments on Thursday, the city's Planning and Zoning Commission approved the motion to rezone the site in order to build a 127,000 square-foot grocery store, along with a two-story parking garage.

The zoning change to "regional retail" would allow for 80 percent lot coverage and structures up to 70-feet high.

Still, many who spoke at the commission meeting Thursday oppose H-E-B's plan.

Dallas residents oppose H-E-B

What they're saying:

"Look, it's not about H-E-B, it's about trying to shoehorn a giant 100,000 square-foot store into a lot that's 50 percent or more too small," said resident Scott Mackler.

Traffic aside, some are also concerned that part of the site backs up to a flood plain along White Rock Creek.

"And the flood plain is due to all the concrete that's been placed in Frisco, Plano and now coming down to Dallas," said Mary Ellen Smith with the Hillcrest Preservation Coalition. "If they use all the 80 percent they can use on that property, there will be no area for the water to soak in."

Related article

‘Great opportunities and jobs’

The other side:

Not all residents oppose the plans.

"They provide fresh food, great opportunities and jobs, and I understand there's the usual objections of traffic and change and fear of growth. But I know many people in the area, including my uncle, are excited to see it get built," said resident Greg Anderson.

Some question why the location, near the busy I-635, is even a concern.

"If we can't put the best grocery store retailer in the state of Texas on an interstate highway in Dallas, I don't know where we can put it," said another supporter.

What's next:

H-E-B has submitted a traffic mitigation plan, which the company says should alleviate some of the traffic concerns.

H-E-B is also offering voluntary deed restrictions that would limit the more "intense retail usages" which would come into play should a grocery store not be built.

The plan now moves forward to the city council, who will have the final say.