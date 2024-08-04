First Baptist Dallas returns to worship center for first Sunday Service since sanctuary fire

First Baptist Dallas held its first Sunday service at its downtown worship center since a four-alarm fire at the church's historic sanctuary last month.

The worship center was damaged by smoke when the 134-year-old sanctuary caught fire on July 19.

Church attendees returned to the worship center on Sunday after two weeks at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

A tarp blocked off part of the building to worshipers.

Senior Pastor Robert Jeffers received a standing ovation as he took the stage on Sunday. Jeffers was visually emotional as he began to speak.

"I want to thank you for your outpouring of support and prayers for our congregation," Jeffress said. "I can't think of a church in the world that has better handled a crisis like this than you have."

Jeffers told FOX 4 he could feel the excitement from the congregation.

"I really have seen a great revival. Our people are already excited and motivated. But they realize God has a great purpose for First Baptist Dallas, and we feel honored to be a part of this great congregation," he said.

The church plans to be back on its full schedule in two weeks.

That includes all classes and worship services.

(Source: First Baptist Dallas)

Jeffress said next Sunday the church will look to recreate a photo from the past with all church members in front of the sanctuary.

"It would be our way of saying to the whole City of Dallas, we'll show that picture everywhere, we'll have the picture of all of our members and the words ‘We Are First Baptist Church Dallas.’ It's not a building, it is us," said Jeffress.

First Baptist received permission from the City of Dallas to attempt to save the remaining walls of the building.

The steeple of the church is expected to be removed sometime soon.

"Trust me when I tell you this, some good things are coming of this already, and we're going to be able to reveal those to you in the days ahead.," Jeffress said.

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but it is believed to have started in the sanctuary's basement.