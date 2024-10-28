First Baptist Dallas shares renderings of new sanctuary following devastating fire

The Brief Renderings of First Baptist Dallas' new sanctuary show more eye-catching stained glass. The modern interior will "honor the past but look forward to the future." The 134-year-old historic sanctuary in Downtown Dallas was destroyed by a fire over the summer.



Plans are coming together to rebuild a historic church sanctuary in Downtown Dallas that was damaged by a fire.

The fire this summer was devastating for First Baptist Dallas. But the rebuild looks impressive.

The first artist renderings were unveiled to members during Sunday’s 11 a.m. service and later posted on the church's website.

They show what the sanctuary will look like once the construction is complete.

The stained glass is one of the exterior features that catches the eye.

Church officials said some of the original stained glass was salvaged. It will be re-installed to be more prominent from the interior and exterior.

Another rendering gives an interior look at the new sanctuary. It, too, has a wow factor.

The design is very modern, open, and has lots of natural lighting.

"We’ve said we intended to honor the past but look forward to the future. As you can see from this new exterior rendering, our plans for this new constructed sanctuary will celebrate our history and spiritual legacy, but it also celebrates all that God is going to do," said Ben Lovvorn, an executive pastor at First Baptist Dallas.

A four-alarm fire destroyed the 134-year-old sanctuary at First Baptist Dallas this past July 19.

The fire reportedly broke out in the building’s basement. But after an extensive investigation, Dallas Fire-Rescue said the cause will remain undetermined.

The church’s old sanctuary had served as First Baptist Dallas's main building for worship until a major expansion of the church’s downtown property 11 years ago.