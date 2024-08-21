First Baptist Dallas releases photos of fire damage inside historic sanctuary
DALLAS - Crews are continuing to remove debris from First Baptist Dallas' historic sanctuary after a fire last month.
New photos released by the church on Tuesday show the damage to the sanctuary's interior.
Piles of damaged wood and steel stand where the center of the 133-year-old sanctuary once stood.
Crews are working to save as much as they can of the exterior walls of the sanctuary.
"Ultimately [crews will be] cleaning out this site, leaving only the shell of that historic sanctuary as we come back and plan for the future," said Dr. Ben Lovvorn on Tuesday.
The four-alarm fire on July 20 did significant damage, but no one was injured.
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.