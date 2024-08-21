First Baptist Dallas releases photos of fire damage inside historic sanctuary

Crews are continuing to remove debris from First Baptist Dallas' historic sanctuary after a fire last month.

New photos released by the church on Tuesday show the damage to the sanctuary's interior.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Source: First Baptist Dallas)

Piles of damaged wood and steel stand where the center of the 133-year-old sanctuary once stood.

Crews are working to save as much as they can of the exterior walls of the sanctuary.

"Ultimately [crews will be] cleaning out this site, leaving only the shell of that historic sanctuary as we come back and plan for the future," said Dr. Ben Lovvorn on Tuesday.

The four-alarm fire on July 20 did significant damage, but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.